Advertisement

Tennessee school reveals all-electric school bus

The projected range for the bus is 120 miles per charge.
Schools in Washington County announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.
Schools in Washington County announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools in Washington County, Tennessee announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.

According to the officials, the bus features an entirely electric motor system.

The cost of the bus was covered in part by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, with donations from Brightridge and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The projected range for the bus is 120 miles per charge and planned routes are expected to top out at 70 miles, WJHL reported.

Assistant Director of Washington Schools, Dr. Jarrod Adams, told WJHL the bus runs completely silently and will require a noise generator at certain speeds to warn pedestrians.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Police said Jenna Hubbs lost control of the side-by-side and crashed, killing the passenger.
Woman facing reckless homicide, DUI charges following deadly crash in Clay County
Police lights
KSP investigating death related to lawnmower accident in Letcher County

Latest News

One man is dead after a single car crash in Laurel County
Laurel County man killed in single vehicle crash
Clay County hosts celebration
‘The Good Continues’: Clay County celebration brings boost to local economy
The Good Celebration
"The Good" Celebration-11pm
Woman finds hope through navy seaman Howard Scott Magers' homecoming
Woman finds hope through navy seaman Howard Scott Magers' homecoming
Paul Arvin said he still has about a month of work until he and his son can get back into their...
Some Estill County flood victims working to rebuild were denied FEMA support