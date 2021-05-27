Advertisement

Ten more counties changing ways of getting driver’s licenses and permits

“After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices,” said Governor Andy Beshear
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The traditional system of licenses and permits being issued by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out.

All driving licensing and permit needs will now need to be done at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Office. Currently, there are 16 offices opened statewide. Those offices include Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, Catlettsburg, and Prestonsburg. All of these are open at limited capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines. These offices will begin the phase on June 1, 2021.

Now, ten more Kentucky counties will be making the transition. Those counties include Elliott, Fleming, Hancock, Hart, Knott, Lee, Owen, Owsley, Rockcastle, and Wolfe counties. Their transition will begin on June 28, 2021. Governor Andy Beshear announced that the new driver-licensing model will be administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and claim to give Kentuckians more choices and modern services.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky that will usher in technology enhancements and more service options than ever before,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing. With the Transportation Cabinet at the helm to process ID requests, Kentuckians will have new options, like online appointment scheduling, the choice between a REAL ID or standard credential, and soon, online driver license renewal.”

However, several county leaders expressed their concerns with the new system.

Kentuckians may renew or apply for a REALID or new standard card version of their driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL), and ID cards at the new KYTC Regional Offices.

Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map.

Walk-in customers are also welcome.

The transition is planned to be completed by June 30, 2022.

There is one temporary exception to the transition that will remain until June 30, 2021: Office of Circuit Court Clerk in every county but Fayette, will continue to process applications remotely for renewal or replacement of standard-issue credentials provided the card expires by that date and the applicant has not had a change of address or change of name and does not require testing performed by the Kentucky State Police. Get more information at drive.ky.gov | COVID-19 Driver Licensing Changes and Updates.

Kentucky State Police will continue to oversee all permit and license testing. Appointments for written or road testing can be made online at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing.

