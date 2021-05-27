Advertisement

Teen injured in Bell County crash had signed to play at Union College the day of crash

Senior captain of the Bell County High School Girls Soccer team Natasha Miracle signs to play soccer at Union College on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Senior captain of the Bell County High School Girls Soccer team Natasha Miracle signs to play soccer at Union College on Thursday, May 20, 2021.(Bell County High School Girls Soccer)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Natasha Miracle, the high school senior critically injured in a crash last Thursday that killed another Bell County High School student, had just signed to play soccer at Union College hours before the accident, according to a post from her team’s Facebook page.

“As many of you know, our senior, Natasha Miracle, was involved in a terrible accident last week and is currently recovering at UT hospital,” the post from Bell County High School Girls Soccer begins. “Hours prior to this horrible event, Natasha signed with the Union College women’s soccer team.”

Miracle was critically injured in a crash on 19th Street in Middlesboro that killed the passenger of the car, 18-year-old Dalton Hunter. Both were honored at the Bell County High School graduation the next night.

“Although we still do not know what the future may hold for her, we have always been and will always be proud of Natasha and grateful for her leadership!”

The team asks for continued prayers for their captain.

