Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul talks with WYMT, topics ranging from COVID-19 to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - United States Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sat down with WYMT’s Dakota Makres to discuss issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed Senator Paul’s amendment that permanently bans all funding to Gain of Function Research in China.

“Is where they take an animal virus, that doesn’t normally infect humans, and they change it and they make it more infectious for humans and sometimes even make it more toxic for humans,” said Paul.

The senator added it is a bad idea to do that type of research anywhere.

Recently, he and Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed on the topic.

“Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan,” Paul asked.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” said Dr. Fauci.

Sen. Paul said he believes this type of research is what could have lead to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We don’t know for sure, but there’s a great deal of evidence that they were doing Gain of Function Research,” he said. “Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci and others advocated for giving them money.”

Paul tested positive for COVID-19 last year. He said he does not plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine and adds science backs his decision.

”I’m not opposed to the vaccine for people who haven’t been sick and for people over 65, people overweight they should all get vaccinated,” he said. “People who have already had it, I think they should get to make their own medical decision particularly in a free country.”

The senator received a package at his home with white powder inside earlier this week. He said people are attacking him because of his stance on not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

”It’s really like mind your own damn business and quit sending poison to my house I mean who are these people what kind of world are we living in that people can’t have a responsible discussion where people can’t discuss these types of things”

We asked the senator if he agrees with the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. CBS News reports the commission would include 10 members, Democrats and Republicans, but staff would be picked by the Democrats.

”We’ve also had a number of hearings on Capitol Hill, we’ve determined they weren’t prepared, the Capitol Hill police needs to be better-prepared, needs to have better equipment,” Paul said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

Latest News

Clay County hosts celebration
‘The Good Continues’: Clay County celebration brings boost to local economy
Paul Arvin said he still has about a month of work until he and his son can get back into their...
Some Estill County flood victims working to rebuild were denied FEMA support
(WJHL)
Norton PD: Chief Lane to be discharged from rehab Friday afternoon, return home with police escort
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King
Retired Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed (left) and Police Chief Chris Edmonds...
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Pikeville celebrates retiring officers