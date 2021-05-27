Senator Rand Paul talks with WYMT, topics ranging from COVID-19 to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - United States Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sat down with WYMT’s Dakota Makres to discuss issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed Senator Paul’s amendment that permanently bans all funding to Gain of Function Research in China.

“Is where they take an animal virus, that doesn’t normally infect humans, and they change it and they make it more infectious for humans and sometimes even make it more toxic for humans,” said Paul.

The senator added it is a bad idea to do that type of research anywhere.

Recently, he and Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed on the topic.

“Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan,” Paul asked.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” said Dr. Fauci.

Sen. Paul said he believes this type of research is what could have lead to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We don’t know for sure, but there’s a great deal of evidence that they were doing Gain of Function Research,” he said. “Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci and others advocated for giving them money.”

Paul tested positive for COVID-19 last year. He said he does not plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine and adds science backs his decision.

”I’m not opposed to the vaccine for people who haven’t been sick and for people over 65, people overweight they should all get vaccinated,” he said. “People who have already had it, I think they should get to make their own medical decision particularly in a free country.”

The senator received a package at his home with white powder inside earlier this week. He said people are attacking him because of his stance on not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

”It’s really like mind your own damn business and quit sending poison to my house I mean who are these people what kind of world are we living in that people can’t have a responsible discussion where people can’t discuss these types of things”

We asked the senator if he agrees with the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. CBS News reports the commission would include 10 members, Democrats and Republicans, but staff would be picked by the Democrats.

”We’ve also had a number of hearings on Capitol Hill, we’ve determined they weren’t prepared, the Capitol Hill police needs to be better-prepared, needs to have better equipment,” Paul said.

