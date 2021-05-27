Advertisement

Scattered storms precede a weekend cooldown

By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After what has been a fairly nice Thursday afternoon between weather systems, we’re gearing up for yet another chance of showers and storms heading into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re going to see clouds continue to filter in during the evening hours on this Thursday, that will help keep our lows mild yet again, only down into the middle 60s. As our front draws closer, we could see a few showers break out by daybreak.

We could see a couple of rounds of storms work through as our cold front moves in during the day on Friday. Storms are expected to fire across the plains states on Thursday and will likely move in our direction for the morning hours on Friday. These storms will be in a weakening phase but could still give us a rumble or two of thunder.

Temperatures should head towards the 80° mark before more storms fire in the afternoon along the front. We will have to see the effects of the morning round on how strong the afternoon will be. We are under a Marginal Risk, or one out of five on the severe weather scale, with gusty winds the main threat. Even outside of storms, we could see gusty winds in the afternoon.

The SPC Severe Weather Outlook valid for Friday, May 28. As of 1:30 p.m. on May 27.
The SPC Severe Weather Outlook valid for Friday, May 28. As of 1:30 p.m. on May 27.(WYMT Weather)

A few scattered showers will remain with us Friday night, but we are looking much cooler with lows in the middle 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday looks like just a cool and gloomy day with highs only topping out in the low 60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Sunday looks much nicer as we bring in sunshine again and highs moderate a bit into the lower 60s. Things are looking spectacular for Memorial Day itself with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll settle back into a much more reasonable early summer pattern as we flip the calendar over into the month of June (and meteorological summer). Highs look to stay in the low 80s to start next week, with only a slight chance for a late storm Tuesday and slightly greater chances for showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

