Police: Missing Richmond man found safe

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Richmond police say Paul Moenich was found safe.

--------

The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill Avenue. They say he is intellectually disabled.

Police say he’s bald on his head with some brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, tennis shoes, and latex cleaning gloves.

If you see Moenich, you’re asked to contact dispatch at (859) 624-4776 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.