Advertisement

Prison visits to resume next month in Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting next month as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates.

Visitations will resume the week of June 20th at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities. Gov. Beshear said Tuesday that more than 75% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated.

The state halted in-person visits more than one year ago in response to the pandemic. Visitors must be vaccinated and will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car

Latest News

Flooding in Laurel County, Kentucky
Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA in Eastern Kentucky to help flood victims
Company expanding operations in Whitley County, adding more than 200 jobs
More than 3,500 patients cared for at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center
Bluegrass Care Navigators marks 10 year anniversary of Hospice Care Center
The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
Kentucky Power awards grant to Johnson County Fiscal Court for Hager Hill Industrial Site
This bridge replacement project for the structure crossing Phillips Fork in Red Bird takes...
Bridging Kentucky Project in Clay County begins May 31