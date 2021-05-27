Advertisement

Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged with child neglect after two children were found unattended in a room with drug paraphernalia and deplorable conditions.

Crystal and Derek Efaw are each facing four counts of child neglect after police say two children aged 17-years-old and 10-months-old were found in a home with animal feces on the floor, drug paraphernalia, a broken bed, old food, and active construction inside the home. There were a total of four children living in the residence at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Crystal and Derek are being held on a $20,000 bond each at North Central Regional Jail.

