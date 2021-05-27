One more warm day before cold front brings big changes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was another hot day and we could see similar high temperatures today, but they will be a memory by this weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off with some dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the region until 9 a.m. so take it easy out there early.

After that, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with just a stray chance of rain in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s one more time. For some, today makes day 17 in a row without significant rain. Hopefully, that trend will end on Friday.

Tonight, clouds will increase and some scattered rain chances will be around late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The long talked about, and for some long-awaited, cold front will get here on Friday. Models are still a bit conflicted on when it arrives. Some have rain starting by late morning, others have it moving in later in the evening. Right now, my thought is that it will be here by the early afternoon hours. Keep your rain gear handy all day long, especially if you’re doing anything outside, like joining me at the Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s early, probably around lunchtime in most locations. Once the showers and storms riding along it move in, temps will crash the later into the day we get. As of 2 a.m., the SPC Day 2 outlook continues to keep our region in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. I don’t envy the folks at the Storm Prediction Center with this one, because it’s a tricky setup. Some of the models show the chance for some stout storms while others are not that impressed. Regardless, even if we get upgraded later, the main threats will continue to be damaging wind, heavy rain and some hail. We’ll keep you posted on that.

The 2 a.m. Day 2 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the mountains in a low end severe weather risk for Friday, May 28th. (WYMT)

The heaviest bands of showers and storms will start to move out by late Friday night and lows will drop into the low to mid-50s as the front moves through.

Saturday continues to trend cooler as we start Memorial Day weekend. After days of record-breaking or near record heat, some locations might struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs on Saturday. I wish I was kidding. Right now, I think most make it into the 60s, but every model run has trended cooler over the last few days, so we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out. It will be dreary at times with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered showers can’t be ruled out either. Some locations could drop into the 40s overnight as the skies clear.

Sunday looks better as the sunshine peeks out from behind the clouds. Highs should make a run back toward the 70-degree mark and then head back toward 80 on Memorial Day Monday with mainly sunny skies.

June looks to start on an average note on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high right around 80.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.