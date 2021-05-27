McAuliffe running on record, as he seeks second term as Governor

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years after he announced the Ohio Creek Watershed project in Norfolk, former Governor Terry McAuliffe returned to see the work that will protect an African-American neighborhood from flooding associated with sea level rise.

“This is what progress is all about,” McAuliffe said during the visit. “That’s why I’m saying we’ve got to go big and bold, we’ve got to do something about climate change.”

A project that received more than $100 million in federal funding is a good example, McAuliffe said, of his ability to get things done.

“It’s important that you have a good working relationship with The White House, because there’s a lot of federal money,” McAuliffe said. “I love all of the other 49 states, but I want it all here in Virginia.”

At a political event with Tidewater lawmakers, and in an interview outside the Office of Elections at Norfolk City Hall, McAuliffe cited his accomplishments during a four-year term in which Republicans controlled the legislature.

“I remind you, record 200,000 new jobs, record deficit to record surplus,” he said.

And he responded to the suggestion from some of his Democratic opponents that a time of major change in the Commonwealth demands new leadership, not just a new term for a former governor.

“Now with a Democratic legislature, I’m the best one to get the teacher pay raise, get our children covered and make sure every child has access to Pre-K, getting every child online, I can get that done,” McAuliffe said.

We’ll complete our series with the Democratic candidates for governor Friday, when we hear from another hopeful who says she can get things done: Richmond Senator Jennifer McClellan.

