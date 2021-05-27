Man accused of assaulting 72-year-old woman, threatening to beat her up

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is behind bars in Laurel County after being accused of pushing a 72-year-old out of her chair and threatening to beat her up.

Deputies arrested Randy W. Hale, 47, from London off of Miller Road Wednesday night.

Hale was wanted on a Laurel District Court arrest warrant on charges of fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

Investigators said Hale shoved a 72-year-old woman out of a chair causing her to injure her right hip and back, which required medical treatment.

Hale, investigators said, then threatened to beat up the woman and blacken her eyes.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

