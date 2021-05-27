Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting 72-year-old woman, threatening to beat her up

Randy Hale was arrested Wednesday night on a Laurel District Court arrest warrant.
Randy Hale was arrested Wednesday night on a Laurel District Court arrest warrant.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is behind bars in Laurel County after being accused of pushing a 72-year-old out of her chair and threatening to beat her up.

Deputies arrested Randy W. Hale, 47, from London off of Miller Road Wednesday night.

Hale was wanted on a Laurel District Court arrest warrant on charges of fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

Investigators said Hale shoved a 72-year-old woman out of a chair causing her to injure her right hip and back, which required medical treatment.

Hale, investigators said, then threatened to beat up the woman and blacken her eyes.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

Latest News

Clay County hosts celebration
‘The Good Continues’: Clay County celebration brings boost to local economy
(WJHL)
Norton PD: Chief Lane to be discharged from rehab Friday afternoon, return home with police escort
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King
Retired Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed (left) and Police Chief Chris Edmonds...
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Pikeville celebrates retiring officers
Local parks, such as the Breaks Interstate Park, are reminding hikers to stay safe as warm...
Memorial Day weekend raises concerns for state parks as influx of visitors take to hiking trails