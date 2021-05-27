KSP investigating death related to lawnmower accident in Letcher County
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MAYKING, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they were called to the Mayking community Wednesday evening following a lawnmower-related accident on Wild Fox Drive.
Troopers as well as Neon ambulance responded and found 59-year-old Charles C. Hall underneath an overturned riding lawnmower.
Hall was transported to Whitesburg ARH, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The Letcher County Coroner’s office responded and pronounced him deceased.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP.
