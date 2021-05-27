Advertisement

KSP investigates Adair County crash involving ambulance

KSP investigates Adair County Crash
KSP investigates Adair County Crash(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a two-vehicle injury collision that took place at the intersection of KY 206 and Haven Hills Cemetery Road around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said 35-year-old Michael Keltner of Columbia was driving a 2019 Ambulance eastbound on KY 206, with the emergency equipment activated, when he attempted to pass 87-year-old Otis Burton of Columbia, who was also driving eastbound on KY 206 in a 2007 Buick passenger car.

Burton made a left hand turn off of KY 206 onto Haven Hills Cemetery Road at the same time Keltner was attempting to pass, according to officials. Keltner struck Burton in the driver’s side causing moderate damage. Burton’s vehicle crashed into the cemetery, hitting several headstones. Burton, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by EMS to TJ Health Columbia. Keltner, who was also wearing a seatbelt, continued on striking a rock wall and telephone pole.

This crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police. Adair County Fire, EMS and rescue also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
One more warm day before cold front brings big changes
Texas Roadhouse Concert Series 2021
Kentucky State Fair announces 11-day concert series for 2021
Researchers explore the possible benefits of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 vaccines
Researchers explore the possible benefits of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 vaccines
Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.
Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.