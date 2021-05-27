Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair announces 11-day concert series for 2021

Texas Roadhouse Concert Series 2021
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair Board made the announcement Wednesday that the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series would return for 2021.

The headliners for the 11-day concert series include some Country Music Hall of Famers and seven Kentucky artists.

Josh Turner, Ginuwine, The Oak Ridge Boys are just a few of the performers you can expect this year.

Kentucky native and American Idol contestant Alex Miller will open the shows on August 19th in front of Country Music star Josh Turner.

“I doubt I can outshine Josh Turner, but I’m going to try to make it hard on him,” Miller said. “I’ll just put it that way.”

Last year, the State Fair suffered millions of dollars in losses, but the concert series and other events have a chance to bring people in for what could be up to $15 million in economic impact.

“It’s economic development and it’s keeping that money in the state,” Louisville Tourism spokeswoman Stacey Yates said.

One thing missing from last year’s fair was competition. Events were extremely limited.

This year also provides another chance for the state’s youth, from FFA to 4H, to compete and learn.

“They want the ribbons, they want the recognition, they want to participate in the championships, and we want to do that for them,” said David Beck, Kentucky Venues CEO, “but everybody doesn’t get in the show ring at that level. But everyone has a chance to benefit from it.”

More information on the Kentucky State Fair is expected to come out in June.

For a full list of performances, all of which are included with price of admission into the fair, click here.

Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia

