Kentucky Power awards grant to Johnson County Fiscal Court for Hager Hill Industrial Site

The grant will help in the design and engineering phase to begin building and help industrial site engineers one step closer to receive a Build-Ready certification.
The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
(Kentucky Power)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AHSLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Fiscal Court received an economic development grant of more than $35,000 from Kentucky Power for improvements to the Hager Hill Industrial Site.

The grant will help in the design and engineering phase to begin building and help industrial site engineers one step closer to receive a Build-Ready certification.

The Built-Ready certification is a program designed by the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development that helps market the industrial site. The certification also helps businesses know that the site is safe to use and all land issues are fixed.

“One of the most important aspects of economic development is having sites that are ready for companies. The Johnson County work at Hager Hill is an ideal fit for the KPEGG program as one of its major goals is site development,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison. “We commend Johnson County Fiscal Court for their investment in the project and look forward to working with them to bring investment and jobs to eastern Kentucky.”

Grant applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of employees and delegates of the Kentucky Association of Economic Development and the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. More information is posted at https://kentuckypower.com/development/.



