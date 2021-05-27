Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (FOX19) - Nicholas Brockhoff from Covington, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI Louisville bureau.

Brockhoff was seen and later identified during a review of surveillance video from Jan. 6, a court complaint reads.

The Covington man discharged a fire extinguisher from the Lower West Terrace onto two law enforcement officers standing below him.

The officers said they had to leave the area because the contents of the fire extinguisher obstructed their vision.

Brockhoff eventually got inside the Capitol building through a broken window by climbing the scaffolding of the Lower West Terrace, according to the complaint.

He was also caught on video wearing a stolen Metropolitan Police Department helmet.

Brockhoff is facing the following charges:

  • Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers
  • Use of a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, according to FBI Louisville.

He is expected to appear Thursday for his first court hearing in the Western District of Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

Latest News

Clay County hosts celebration
‘The Good Continues’: Clay County celebration brings boost to local economy
(WJHL)
Norton PD: Chief Lane to be discharged from rehab Friday afternoon, return home with police escort
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King
Retired Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed (left) and Police Chief Chris Edmonds...
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Pikeville celebrates retiring officers
Local parks, such as the Breaks Interstate Park, are reminding hikers to stay safe as warm...
Memorial Day weekend raises concerns for state parks as influx of visitors take to hiking trails