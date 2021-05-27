Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center hoping to motivate donors by giving away cars, Amazon gift cards

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is battling a critical blood shortage, and to help motivate donors, the nonprofit is giving away vehicles.

KBC’s “Summer Double Feature” will give away two Toyota vehicles, to help with their need for donations.

Blood donors who register to donate blood at a KBC mobile blood drive or any of the organization’s six donor centers now through Sunday, July 4 will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR.

Donors can come back and donate again between July 5-September 11 and they will be entered to win a 2021 All-Wheel Drive Toyota Camry.

Also, for Memorial Day weekend, people can donate at any KBC donor center Thursday, May 27 though Saturday, May 29 and receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Donors can give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center to be entered to win the Toyota cars.

  • Andover Donor Center - 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
  • Beaumont Donor Center - 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
  • Hillview Donor Center - 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
  • Middletown Donor Center - 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
  • Pikeville Donor Center - 472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
  • Somerset Donor Center - 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

