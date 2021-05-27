Jackson City announces new boys’ basketball head coach
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson City announced the new boys’ basketball head coach, Sean Noble.
Noble is a Jackson City alum and is excited to return home.
“Yeah, I’m really excited. It’s going to be a challenge, we have a lot of work to do. So I’m excited to meet the boys and the families, to get back home, and go to work. I’m a firm believer in hard work and that’s what it’s going to take,” said Noble.
Noble takes over a program that finished 2-13 last season.
