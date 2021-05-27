Jackson City announces new boys’ basketball head coach

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson City announced the new boys’ basketball head coach, Sean Noble.

Welcome home Coach Sean Noble and family. #cominghome#jcsfamily #onceatigeralwaysatiger pic.twitter.com/SuwCAK9tiQ — JCS Athletics (@AthleticsJcs) May 27, 2021

Noble is a Jackson City alum and is excited to return home.

“Yeah, I’m really excited. It’s going to be a challenge, we have a lot of work to do. So I’m excited to meet the boys and the families, to get back home, and go to work. I’m a firm believer in hard work and that’s what it’s going to take,” said Noble.

Noble takes over a program that finished 2-13 last season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.