Gov. Beshear announces $1.9 Million in federal funding for Pike County infrastructure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Beshear announced that the Pike County Fiscal Court would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) in order to construct water and sewer infrastructure at Wolf Pit Industrial Park.

“To build a better Kentucky and sprint out of this pandemic, we need to make bold investments in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “These federal dollars ensure that Eastern Kentucky will have the infrastructure needed to provide clean water to all families in the region. The funding also will foster job creation and economic growth through our continued investment in the manufacturing industry.”

The governor thanked the EDA, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, and Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Alvord. “This project will provide the reliable water and sewer service necessary to support the local manufacturing sector, including those involved in metal works and the production of biomedical equipment, enabling a more diversified and resilient economy.”

Officials hope the funding will provide assistance to the Pike County community as it focuses on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The investment in Pike County is vital to the future of the region, especially in light of the decline in coal and coal-related employment,” said Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones. “Funding for these projects will improve our infrastructure, improve the quality of life for the residents of Pike County, and help us recruit new businesses and industry to the region. "

The Wolf Pit Industrial Park project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, which EDA awards fund on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal.

“Today’s announcement is great news for my constituents in Pike County. I am proud to have supported the county’s application to EDA for the Wolf Pit Industrial Site,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “This project will create new jobs and provide a boost to a region that experienced the loss of coal industry jobs. I’m hopeful that important projects like this one will not only help these former miners get back on their feet, but that they can also help diversify the region and encourage economic growth.”

ACC projects aim to support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

