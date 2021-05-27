Advertisement

Former South Laurel star Ally Collett transfers to EKU

After one year at Western Kentucky, guard Ally Collett has announced her transfer to EKU.
After one year at Western Kentucky, guard Ally Collett has announced her transfer to EKU.(Ally Collett, Twitter)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After one year at Western Kentucky, guard Ally Collett has announced her transfer to EKU.

Collett earned Conference-USA Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Tennessee. As a freshman, Collett scored 196 points and averaged 8.5 points per game.

While at South Laurel, Collett became the all-time leading scorer in South Laurel girls’ basketball history. She was also the 13th Region player of the year and a Kentucky Miss Basketball Candidate.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car

Latest News

UK Athletics plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity this fall, beginning with UK’s season...
ESPN announces UK Football TV, times for first three weeks
Baseball and Softball Action from Wednesday night as regular season comes to a close
Baseball and softball action from Wednesday night, as regular season comes to a close
Jon Bentley leaves Estill County
Montgomery County hires former Estill County coach Jon Bentley
Senior captain of the Bell County High School Girls Soccer team Natasha Miracle signs to play...
Teen injured in Bell County crash had signed to play at Union College the day of crash