Former South Laurel star Ally Collett transfers to EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After one year at Western Kentucky, guard Ally Collett has announced her transfer to EKU.

Collett earned Conference-USA Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Tennessee. As a freshman, Collett scored 196 points and averaged 8.5 points per game.

While at South Laurel, Collett became the all-time leading scorer in South Laurel girls’ basketball history. She was also the 13th Region player of the year and a Kentucky Miss Basketball Candidate.

