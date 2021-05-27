Former South Laurel star Ally Collett transfers to EKU
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After one year at Western Kentucky, guard Ally Collett has announced her transfer to EKU.
Collett earned Conference-USA Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Tennessee. As a freshman, Collett scored 196 points and averaged 8.5 points per game.
While at South Laurel, Collett became the all-time leading scorer in South Laurel girls’ basketball history. She was also the 13th Region player of the year and a Kentucky Miss Basketball Candidate.
