ESPN announces UK Football TV, times for first three weeks

UK Athletics plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4.(UK Football)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WYMT) - With football season just a few months away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2021 college football slate.

The Wildcats kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games to open the challenging slate. The game will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18. UK’s contest vs. the Mocs will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at noon ET.

UK recently announced plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for football games this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4. Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return. Based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information available, UK intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 campaign.

