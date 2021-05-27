Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA in Eastern Kentucky to help flood victims

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - If you or a community member were affected by the record-breaking flooding event in March 2021, an organization known as Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA (DSC SVDP-USA) will be in Prestonsburg May 27- 28 to help Kentuckians with any application needs.

Disaster survivors will need to bring an ID and can be assisted if they have suffered losses in one of the disaster-impacted counties.

Locations, Dates, and Hours of Operation:

Location: St. Michael’s Parish, Paintsville, KY

Address: 720 Washington Ave., Paintsville, KY 41240

Dates: May 27-28

Hours: 9AM – 4PM on Thu; 9AM – 4PM on Fri

DSC is supporting local, state, and federal agency responses to recent flood events in the state and determined the best way to aid local efforts is to focus on immediate and emergent needs. Disaster Services Corporation is meeting those needs by working with survivors to apply for FEMA and State Disaster benefits and will have other resources available. One essential deployment team will be gathering in the state from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. They will be operating in partnership with Catholic Charities, the Diocese of Lexington, and the Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (KYVOAD).

“Our Parish Recovery Assistance Centers will be providing person to person services, utilizing COVID-19 safety protocols, for Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained losses from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021 in several counties in Southeastern Kentucky. Disaster Services Corp, Society of St. Vincent de Paul assists families in long term recovery by helping them navigate state and federal benefits, referrals and disaster resources. We are grateful for the support of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, KY, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington and Kentucky VOAD for collaborating with us on the P-RACs,”said Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO DSC SVDP-USA.

The Disaster Services Corp., SVDP-USA is fueled by Vincentians from around the country, however they also rely on the kindness and giving from monetary donations. To support their efforts please visit their donations page and help them grow their impact in those communities most vulnerable. The donation page can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Ml1lO4.

