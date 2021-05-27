Advertisement

Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA in Eastern Kentucky to help flood victims

Disaster survivors will need to bring an ID and can be assisted if they have suffered losses in one of the disaster-impacted counties.
Flooding in Laurel County, Kentucky
Flooding in Laurel County, Kentucky(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - If you or a community member were affected by the record-breaking flooding event in March 2021, an organization known as Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA (DSC SVDP-USA) will be in Prestonsburg May 27- 28 to help Kentuckians with any application needs.

Disaster survivors will need to bring an ID and can be assisted if they have suffered losses in one of the disaster-impacted counties.

Locations, Dates, and Hours of Operation:

  • Location: St. Michael’s Parish, Paintsville, KY
  • Address: 720 Washington Ave., Paintsville, KY 41240
  • Dates: May 27-28
  • Hours: 9AM – 4PM on Thu; 9AM – 4PM on Fri

DSC is supporting local, state, and federal agency responses to recent flood events in the state and determined the best way to aid local efforts is to focus on immediate and emergent needs. Disaster Services Corporation is meeting those needs by working with survivors to apply for FEMA and State Disaster benefits and will have other resources available. One essential deployment team will be gathering in the state from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. They will be operating in partnership with Catholic Charities, the Diocese of Lexington, and the Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (KYVOAD).

“Our Parish Recovery Assistance Centers will be providing person to person services, utilizing COVID-19 safety protocols, for Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained losses from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021 in several counties in Southeastern Kentucky. Disaster Services Corp, Society of St. Vincent de Paul assists families in long term recovery by helping them navigate state and federal benefits, referrals and disaster resources. We are grateful for the support of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, KY, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington and Kentucky VOAD for collaborating with us on the P-RACs,”said Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO DSC SVDP-USA.

The Disaster Services Corp., SVDP-USA is fueled by Vincentians from around the country, however they also rely on the kindness and giving from monetary donations. To support their efforts please visit their donations page and help them grow their impact in those communities most vulnerable. The donation page can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Ml1lO4.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car

Latest News

Company expanding operations in Whitley County, adding more than 200 jobs
More than 3,500 patients cared for at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center
Bluegrass Care Navigators marks 10 year anniversary of Hospice Care Center
The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
Kentucky Power awards grant to Johnson County Fiscal Court for Hager Hill Industrial Site
This bridge replacement project for the structure crossing Phillips Fork in Red Bird takes...
Bridging Kentucky Project in Clay County begins May 31