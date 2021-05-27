COVID-19 positivity rate climbs slightly Thursday, back above 2.5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Thursday social media update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state’s positivity rate has climbed back above 2.5% Thursday.

The governor announced 421 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 457,482.

78 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 328 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 96 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 2.51%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Thursday, two of which were newly reported, with two revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,748.

At least 2,020,760 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,602,172 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,702 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, one of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

