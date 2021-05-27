Congressman Hal Rogers announces Pikeville High School student wins the 2021 Congressional Art Competition

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition Wednesday.

A junior at Pikeville High School, Andrew Justice, won first place with his artwork titled “Youth.” The artwork features a puppy created with a collage of magazine and wallpaper scraps.

“Southern and Eastern Kentucky is rich with talented artists and this competition provides a way for our students to see how competitive their artwork can be on a national scale,” said Congressman Rogers. “Andrew’s impressive collage is a two-dimensional work of art with incredible creativity and attention to detail. I will be proud to have his artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol, representing all of the talented artists in our region.”

Justice will receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend a national reception later this year in Washington, D.C. along with all of the 2021 winning artists from across the country.

“It’s an honor to have my artwork chosen by Congressman Rogers to represent Eastern Kentucky,” said Justice. “My family and I are looking forward to traveling to Washington D.C. We are excited to see my work displayed in such a historic building as the Capitol, it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Justice is the son of Marsha and Shane Justice and his art teacher is Bambi Johnson.

His winning artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

In second place was Maggie Kitzmiller, a junior at South Laurel High School.

In third place was Lily Vanderkooi, a senior at North Laurel High School.

All of the artists will receive a Congressional Certificate of Recognition and a letter from Congressman Rogers for their participation.

For more information about the Congressional Art Competition, click here.

The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. More than 650,000 students have participated in the competition.

