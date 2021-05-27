Commodore History: Perry Central sweeps 14th Region Track and Field Championships

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores made history, winning both the Girls’ and Boys’ 14th Region titles.

“Whenever I came to Perry Central, my goal was to get a regional championship in track and field so, to be a part of that and to finally do that my last year is very special,” said senior runner Kaige Whitt.

The girls earned their third consecutive trophy, the senior athletes claimed a title every year of competition.

“My freshman year was actually our first region title, and then sophomore year we got another one, and then junior year we were prepared for it and it was taken away. So that gave us even more fire, especially this senior class. You know, we wanted to finish that out,” said senior shot putter Samantha Turner.

The boys’ team brought home the title for the first time in program history, winning by just one point over Estill County.

“To see them almost crying out on the field almost made me cry. It was good for them, just to see their reaction and the joy that came on their faces. That last race is what determined the championship, that’s how a track meet should go,” said Head Coach Ronald Wilson.

The Commodores will compete at state on June 11 at UK’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex.

