Combs Road scheduled for shut down next month to allow crews to remove section of old bridge

(WLUC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are giving drivers in Perry County an early heads up for an extended road closing going on next month.

We’re told from 7 p.m. Friday, June 11th through the evening of Sunday, June 13th, the section of Combs Road where the old KY 15 bridge is located will be shut down so crews can tear down the bridge.

Officials say all traffic in that area will have to find an alternate route for the time frame above. We’re told the closing could expand into the overnight hours, but the road should be back open by 6 a.m. Monday, June 14th.

Here is what will be affected by the closing:

  • All traffic beneath the bridge will be blocked.
  • Drivers exiting KY 15 northbound at Combs Road will only be able to turn left onto eastbound KY 550, toward Airport Gardens. Westbound drivers on KY 550 will be required to turn right onto the ramp to northbound KY 15. A suggested detour route is KY 476 through Walkertown and Wabaco. Drivers needing to access KY 80 westbound should use the Hal Rogers Parkway to Exit 56, or they may use the new Morton Boulevard interchange on KY 15 to reverse direction on KY 15 to access KY 80.
  • Drivers exiting KY 15 southbound at Combs Road will only be able to turn right onto westbound KY 80, toward Combs. Eastbound drivers on KY 80 will be required to turn left onto the ramp to southbound KY 15. A suggested detour routes is KY 15 to KY 476 through Walkertown and Wabaco. Drivers needing to continue east on KY 80 should use the Hal Rogers Parkway by entering at Exit 56.

All of this work is part of the ongoing construction project to widen Highway 15. A new bridge is already in place for drivers to use.

If case of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials say the work will be postponed to the following weekend.

