Bridging Kentucky Project in Clay County begins May 31

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are asking drivers to be aware of road work and bridge construction planned in Clay County on Monday, May 31.

Bridge construction will be on KY-1850 at mile point 2.759 to work on Phillips Fork in Red Bird.

Transportation officials ask drivers to expect delays, drive slow, and be aware of the work zone areas.

The bridge is expected to be completed on August 14.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

You can see the planned construction on the map below:

This bridge replacement project for the structure crossing Phillips Fork in Red Bird takes place on KY 1850 at mile point 2.759 in Clay County. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

