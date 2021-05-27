Bowling Green/Warren Co. Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are no stranger to saving animals in need, however, a recent call the Humane Society received put an already full shelter over capacity.

Still, the Bowling Green/Warren Co. Humane Society stepped up to help anyway they could. Lorri Hare, executive director of the Humane Society said they were made aware of a situation in Hart County that first started out as a rescue operation, but the individual who had good intentions, became quickly overwhelmed.

“I believe it started as good intentions with the rescue group and quickly became overwhelmed and overrun with with too many animals over the years. So we pulled 25 animals last Monday,” said Hare. “Then we were really fortunate enough to connect with a rescue organization out of Louisville, that went back in a few days later and pulled 42 of the dogs, and that was a big relief for us because we were at max capacity before pulling these 25. There were approximately 13 to 15 left that we still have to go up and get those, but it’s really hard when you’re at at already a full shelter with no kennel space whatsoever.”

Hare says the humane society installed temporary kennels to house the dogs they rescued--and they are fortunate to have help from other organization called Guardians of Rescue.

“We had to do whatever necessary to make room and not have to euthanize these animals or any animals that were in our care. So, it was a trying situation, but we with the teamwork of that or other organization, those animals, you know, are now in much better conditions and will hopefully find great homes and unfortunately, there were four animals, one that we took and three that they took that were microchip, two individuals that had been missing their animals for quite some time, and all of those animals have now been reunited with their owners, and that’s it. That’s a great feeling,” said Hare.

Hare said if you or a family member are considering adopting a new animal, it is always important to take the following steps to ensure if your pet is ever lost they can be reunited with you.

“We get asked all the time, what what what’s the best way to keep our pet from getting lost. So, the biggest thing microchip your pet, if if your pet ends up in a shelter or humane society or a vet’s office and it’s microchip, you are going to be the first call, you know that that that organization does. That being said, make sure that your information is current because it does no good to microchip if you change your number or you move, and that information we have that happen to us all the time,” said Hare. “Secondly, you know, so many people get upset if their pet is picked up in the county. If you have a dog, there’s no leash law in a county put a collar with a tag and a phone number and your address because if if someone finds a dog on the road, and they’re doing a good thing by picking it up to keep it from getting hit, more than likely they would call or bring it home instead of bringing it to a shelter if it had some form of identification that they could view. And the most important thing of all is getting them spayed or neutered. So if an animal is not spayed or neutered.”

