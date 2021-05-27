Bluegrass Care Navigators marks 10 year anniversary of Hospice Care Center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This May, Bluegrass Care Navigators is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

Since its opening in 2011, more than 3,500 patients have benefitted from this inpatient facility for hospice care.

The center enables families to remain involved in the patient’s care while benefiting from the full-time nursing and physician services.

In 2011, Bluegrass Care Navigators was honored to receive a lead gift for the Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

“We are proud to celebrate ten remarkable years made possible by the generosity of Greg and Noreen Wells. We look forward to providing many more years of service to patients and families,” said Monica Couch, Associate Vice President of Eastern KY Operations for Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Located in Hazard to serve southeastern Kentucky, both patients and families can receive emotional and spiritual support from Bluegrass Care Navigator social workers and chaplains.

“Everyone deserves compassionate and expert care when facing a serious illness,” said Stephanie Greene, Chief Hospice Officer for Bluegrass Care Navigators. “Our care center allows us to extend that opportunity to patients who are unable to be cared for at home.”

Bluegrass Care Navigators provides hospice care in 32 counties across central, eastern, and northern Kentucky. In addition, the agency supports those facing serious illness or chronic disease with private duty nursing, home primary care, transitional care, adult day health care, and palliative care services.

For more information, call 855-492-0812 or visit www.bgcarenav.org.

