1 in 8 Virginians expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, per AAA

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s by road or by air, it’s no secret Virginians want to get away.

“There is so much pent up demand right now because of where we’ve been over the past 14, 15 months,” said Morgan Dean, with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to AAA, one in eight Virginians will travel more than 50 miles this Memorial Day Weekend.

That’s despite gas prices being up to $2.88 on average in the Roanoke Valley – up from a $1.64 this time last year.

“During this month, we were expecting prices were going to climb higher solely based on demand as more people start summer driving again,” said Dean.

At the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, they’re seeing increased travel demand, as well.

The airport saw a 21% increase in passengers in April of this year over the previous month.

“Right now we’re up to about 80 percent of our historical traffic level. We’re measuring that off 2019, which was our best year in 20 years, so we’re using a fairly high benchmark and I would say 90 to 95 percent of that is all leisure traffic, so we’ve seen a huge boom in demand from that segment,” said airport spokesman Brad Boettcher.

Whether you’re driving or flying this Memorial Day Weekend, there’s no such thing as over-planning.

“Spontaneity was a huge thing in the past; this day and age with all of this demand and interest in traveling, this is not really a year where you can be spontaneous and get exactly what you want,” said Dean.

Experts recommend you map out each stop of your trip and look at location-specific COVID-related restrictions and requirements before you leave.

“Understand what kind of things are available to you once you get to your destination,” suggested Dean. “Are all of the amenities available? Is the restaurant doing full capacity seating? Can I still go on these excursions or are they still limited capacity? Where do I need to have a mask? What am I required to do at the property?”

If you’re flying, you will still be required to wear a mask while in the airport and on the plane.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport suggests you arrive about 90 minutes before your flight to allow for enough time to get through security.

