Advertisement

Woman faces cruelty charges after 55 dogs and cats found in ‘deplorable conditions’

Sharon Ann Ward, 65, of Danese, W.Va., faces 55 counts of animal cruelty in Fayette County.
Sharon Ann Ward, 65, of Danese, W.Va., faces 55 counts of animal cruelty in Fayette County.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fayette County faces animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs and cats were found in “deplorable conditions” at her home.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department made that announcement Tuesday night, saying Sharon Ann Ward, 65, faces 55 counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to Ward’s home in Danese and said they found five dogs that had never received medical care or shots of any kind. They obtained a search warrant and found 47 more dogs and three cats inside with no access to food or water.

Ward was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant

Latest News

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
Officials with the Levitt Amp Concert Series in Whitesburg released the acts for the upcoming...
Levitt Amp reveals lineup for Whitesburg concert series for Summer 2021
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, several counties near the...
Another warm day, some stronger storms possible this afternoon