Woman faces cruelty charges after 55 dogs and cats found in ‘deplorable conditions’

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fayette County faces animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs and cats were found in “deplorable conditions” at her home.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department made that announcement Tuesday night, saying Sharon Ann Ward, 65, faces 55 counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to Ward’s home in Danese and said they found five dogs that had never received medical care or shots of any kind. They obtained a search warrant and found 47 more dogs and three cats inside with no access to food or water.

Ward was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is $10,000.

