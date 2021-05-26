Advertisement

West Virginia preacher charged after bathroom videos found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A preacher at a West Virginia church has been charged with invasion of privacy after he allegedly placed a phone in a men’s bathroom, recording videos of two victims.

William Page, 59, of Morgantown, was charged in a criminal complaint with the misdemeanor, news outlets reported.

The complaint said church members told Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies that a smartphone had been placed on a ledge above a men’s restroom urinal on April 28. Deputies said the phone belonged to Page and contained videos of two males using the restroom along with several short videos of Page setting up the device.

Deputies said in the complaint that the videos “were captured without the victims’ consent in a place where privacy would be assumed.”

It wasn’t immediately known whether Page had an attorney who could comment on the charges. A call to the church went unanswered Tuesday evening.

