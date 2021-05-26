VEC reaches settlement around insurance unemployment claims connected to COVID-19

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced a settlement Tuesday surrounding 1.6 million claims of unemployment insurance claims connected to COVID-19 hardships.

This number is an all-time high and more than 10 times the previous year’s tally.

“VEC employees have accomplished extraordinary work over the past year to serve workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ranking 6th in the nation for the timely processing of payments to those who are eligible. This settlement is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to speed up the processing of claims in adjudication, which represent just 4% of all claims. In addition to hiring hundreds of staff and contractors, the VEC has also recently hired a private sector partner with 300 additional staff to expand adjudication.”

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.