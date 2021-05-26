Advertisement

UVA Wise: Vaccines not required, but ‘encouraged’

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
May. 26, 2021
WISE, Va. (WJHL) – University officials at UVA Wise have opted to “encourage”, rather than require, COVID-19 vaccinations on campus this fall, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

In a statement by Chancellor Henry of University of Virginia at Wise, a new plan was unveiled regarding ongoing campus response to COVID-19. Citing high vaccination rates in faculty and staff, Henry explained that the university would not require vaccination for in-person attendance in the fall.

This decision occurs against the backdrop of UVA Charlottesville electing to require proof of vaccination by July 1 for all students. UVA Wise will not, however, offer identical privileges to unvaccinated students.

“We hope that all UVA Wise employees and students who do not have a need for medical or religious exemption will get vaccinated as soon as possible. We know that many of you have completed, or are in the process of completing, your vaccination, and we thank you,” said Henry. “Vaccination of our community is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and will allow us to more fully return to normal, in-person experiences. Students and employees who do not document a vaccine will be required to continue weekly prevalence testing and to continue to wear a face covering.”

A May 17 announcement confirmed that vaccinated members of campus are no longer required to wear masks regardless of location.

