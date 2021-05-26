Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms roam the region to finish the work week

WYMT Thunderstorm
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another warm afternoon on Wednesday, showers and storms are returning for the evening hours. And that’s not our only chance for thunderstorms before the end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re watching a weak frontal boundary move into the mountains late this afternoon and into this evening. This has touched of some scattered showers and storms out to our west that will try to move into the mountains this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal Risk (or level one out of five) severe weather risk for this evening. Not expecting much, but you could get a brief wind gust with any storms that pass by.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 26, 2021, as of 12:30 p.m.
Once showers and storms move out, we’ll be back to another mostly cloudy and muggy night, with lows back in the middle 60s. We could even see some fog development in the morning hours on Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, it will be our day in between systems, if you will. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers or storms bubbling up in the afternoon as highs stay warm...but not excessively so. We’ll end up in the middle 80s outside of a cooling storm. Another mild and muggy night for Thursday night as we get down into the middle 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is another day to watch as a slightly more powerful frontal boundary works into the region. The main chance for severe weather appears to be across the midwest on Thursday, but we could see the remnants of those storms try to move through during the day. Yet again, we’ve been placed under a Marginal Risk (one out of five) for severe weather for Friday afternoon.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, May 28, 2021.
I think if we see anything, it will be some strong gusty winds, but this isn’t set in stone. Timing at this point looks to be during the day, but there’s still time to watch this system. Either way, highs will be much closer to average in the upper 70s.

This front means business, with much cooler air beginning to move in. Some of us could struggle to get back into the 60s on Saturday with leftover showers keeping it gloomy. Things look much better Sunday and into Memorial Day itself with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s. Maybe not quite pool weather...but still looking pretty good!

