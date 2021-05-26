Police: Man admits to shaking baby, creating lifelong injuries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man admitted to shaking a baby twice in the last two weeks, and doctors told police the infant has a great chance of losing her eyesight.

Darnay Mosby, 30, of Charleston, initially told police the 2-month old hit her head on the headboard of a bed, then changed the story to say the baby moved and hit her head on the nightstand.

A day later, according to a criminal complaint, he confessed to shaking the baby out of frustration when he was tired and the little girl was crying.

On May 24, Charleston Police were called to Mosby’s home along South Ruffner Road for a case of cardiac arrest. The baby was taken to the hospital when CPD was notified the baby had bleeding on her brain.

At the time, Mosby told police he wasn’t sure what happened because he’d been feeding and changing her when she stiffened up. He took the baby downstairs to his roommate who then called 911 for help.

The baby was later taken to a hospital in Huntington where it was determined she was a victim of shaken baby syndrome. The baby had surgery to remove blood from her brain, where newer and older blood was discovered.

According to the criminal complaint, the baby will have lifelong injuries.

When Mosby talked with the baby’s mother and medical professionals the day after the incident, he told them that he wanted to tell police the truth about what had happened. When he confessed, police say he admitted to shaking the baby twice within the last couple of weeks.

