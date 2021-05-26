Advertisement

Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened...
West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Tuesday in Calhoun County.(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Tuesday in Calhoun County.

Investigators say Margaret Osborn, 77, was found dead inside the home and Thomas Cain, 55, was found deceased next to the driveway near the home. The incident happened in the 300 block of Mount Run Road Rosedale, and the bodies were found about 8 a.m.

Troopers say it appears Cain shot Osborn inside the home and then went outside and shot himself. Both bodies were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Investigators say there isn’t a clear motive and that Osborn and Cain lived in the same home.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant

Latest News

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
Officials with the Levitt Amp Concert Series in Whitesburg released the acts for the upcoming...
Levitt Amp reveals lineup for Whitesburg concert series for Summer 2021
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, several counties near the...
Another warm day, some stronger storms possible this afternoon