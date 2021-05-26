Man dies while working on car

BEAUTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has died after the car he was working on rolled on top of him.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd says that James Brandon Preece, 39 of Beauty, died when the Ford Mustang he was working underneath rolled off the metal ramps it was on, pinning him underneath.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Big Elk Road in the community of Beauty.

Coroner Todd says Preece was pronounced dead at the scene.

