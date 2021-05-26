Advertisement

Man dies while working on car

A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the coroner says.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEAUTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has died after the car he was working on rolled on top of him.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd says that James Brandon Preece, 39 of Beauty, died when the Ford Mustang he was working underneath rolled off the metal ramps it was on, pinning him underneath.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Big Elk Road in the community of Beauty.

Coroner Todd says Preece was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

