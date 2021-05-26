Man accused of shooting Norton police chief awaiting arraignment in Virginia

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — The suspect accused of shooting and injuring Norton’s police chief is back in Virginia awaiting arraignment.

James Buckland was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield on Tuesday, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Buckland is facing several charges after police say he shot chief James Lane earlier this month. Lane spent about a week in the hospital before he was discharged.

Buckland, who was also shot and taken to the hospital, has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.