Levitt Amp reveals lineup for Whitesburg concert series for Summer 2021

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The music lineup for the 2021 Levitt Amp Concert Series in Whitesburg is finally here!

The concerts, which will return July 22nd after being postponed last year due to the pandemic, will all take place at the Mountain Heritage Festival Stage downtown.

This is the third year for the series in Whitesburg. Officials say their budget is bigger this year, which will allow them to bring in some more well-known entertainers. That funding comes from the Levitt Amp foundation, 12 sponsors and local donors.

Here is the lineup for this summer that features a little something for everyone:

July 22nd: The Kentucky Headhunters

July 29th: The Rad Trads

August 5th: Ted Yoder Group

August 12th: Eric Gales Band

August 19th: Suzy Bogguss

August 26th: HuDost

September 2nd: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

September 9th: Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

September 16th: Arlo McKinley

September 23rd: Magnolia Boulevard

You can watch a video with clips of music each artist performs on the Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series Facebook page.

The Letcher County and City of Whitesburg Farmers Market will open at 5 p.m. each concert night with music beginning at 6 p.m. The concerts are free.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.