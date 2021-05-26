Letcher County native promoted to KSP Major

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. announced the promotion of Lieutenant Claude E. Little to Major, effective back on May 1.

Little will also serve as the Director for the Special Enforcement Division, where he oversees eight branches including Cannabis Suppression, Drug Enforcement Special Investigations, Aircraft, Vehicle Investigations, Special Operations, Critical Incident Response Branch, and the Intelligence Branch.

“Major Little is a respected member of this agency and has a level of investigative experience that will enable him to hit the ground running,” said Burnett. “I’m honored to have him serve on the KSP Executive Command Staff and look forward to his future accomplishments.”

In his 25-year career with KSP, Little has also worked at Post 5 in Campbellsburg, Post 9 in Pikeville, and Post 13 in Hazard.

Little is from Letcher County, graduating from Whitesburg High School before attending Eastern Kentucky University.

