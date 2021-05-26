Kings Island adding security protocols following fights

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island said there will be additional security measures in place after several fights broke out at the amusement park on Saturday.

Among the actions they are taking:

Shared video footage and guest information with the Mason Police Department for their investigation and have been in regular contact to discuss the ongoing investigation and next steps.

There will be increased security and police at the park beginning this weekend.

They will continue to utilize their Protect Our Park program, which enables guests to report any safety or security concern through their mobile device.

They are implementing additional security protocols and operational policies as appropriate.

Kings Island released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Island. To be clear, unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place last Saturday have no place at our park. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and we believe those responsible should be held accountable.

“We believe these actions will help ensure that Kings Island remains what it has been for nearly 50 years – a place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. More than 3 million guests a year have counted on us for exactly that since we opened in 1972, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

The Mason Police Department working with Kings Island Security were able to identify suspects in several fights at the amusement park.

The department said suspect information will be presented to Warren County Juvenile Court for charges.

Further investigations are being conducted to identify other responsible parties, they said.

“The Mason Police Department with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to safety and protection of everyone. Appropriate law enforcement presence will continue at the park. Additional protocols and plans have been established to enhance security and expedite the detention of violators. Violators will be trespassed from Kings Island property and if actions are determined to be criminal, taken to the Warren County Jail or Warren County Juvenile Detention Center,” the department said.

“We are grateful that the measured response that evening by law enforcement and Kings Island Security which resulted in minimizing disruption, avoiding escalation and no serious injuries.”

The fights took place inside the park and out in the parking lot.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were several fights in the afternoon and then one large fight happened just before 10 p.m.

A man who shot video of the situation said it began as a minor argument that quickly escalated into a large fight.

Shan Powell said the fighting involved a massive group of kids throwing ice and water at each other as well as police.

Shannon Jacobs says she witnessed the wild crowds while picking up her 15-year-old son that night. The screaming frightened her even as an adult.

“One kid got slammed on the ground, and they stole his shoe,” Jacobs told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday. “What my son was telling me is it was just, just groups, all over the whole park, just fighting.”

Kings Island closed the park 30 minutes early due to the incidents.

