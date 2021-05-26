‘It will be very versatile for the community’: City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the new outdoor facility opening in Whitesburg.

“It’s one of a kind,” said Mary Bolling, owner of the Bolling’s North Fork Veranda.

The Letcher County Tourism Commission invited members of the community to join them in welcoming the Bolling’s North Fork Veranda to the city.

The venue is in the old Salyer Radio Company building, which Mary Bolling bought in 2015.

“It was just so beautiful to me. I saw the beauty in it and I knew that we could make something out of it. I didn’t want it torn down. I wanted to do something with it,” said Bolling.

The facility is a space intended for recreation of all sorts such as meeting spaces, event venues, open dining spaces and more.

“We see concerts, we see receptions, we see weddings. It’s a fun space that I think will be very versatile for our community,” said Missy Matthews, Chairman of Letcher County Tourism.

Letcher County Tourism Commission, in partnership with the City of Whitesburg noticed a shortage of outdoor dining spaces and applied for funding in July of 2020.

“There’s no picnic tables, there’s no shelter area. You sit in the church steps. Most of the time people get carry out and sit on the church steps in town or the curb,” said Matthews.

Matthews said the community has been eager for this facility, with numerous people approaching her to book for Memorial Day Weekend, before it was even opened.

“Instantly when we put the tables in the whole afternoon people started using it and there was three guys with backpacks and computers studying doing homework down here yesterday afternoon,” said Matthews.

Funding for this project was provided through Southeast Kentucky Downtown Stimulus Fund’s Healthy Downtowns Initiative, a partnership between the Appalachian Impact Fund, CEDIK, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and Invest 606.

“Part of our interest is encouraging people to stay and creating a better community where people want to stay, where they want to start businesses where they want to come home and start businesses and so you know spaces like this just create new opportunities for live music for people to meet and have conversations that lead to new ideas,” said Marley Green, Community Development Project Coordinator for Appalshop.

The facility is in the process of installing wi-fi in hopes that it will attract more people for studying and meetings.

Reservations of the space can be made by contacting Letcher County Tourism. A special thanks is also given to Rustic Rooster Custom Metal to their part in construction.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.