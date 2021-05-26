Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 2.5% Wednesday, but death toll is up

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The day after Kentucky hit two million adults with at least one COVID-19 shot, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state’s positivity rate fell below 2.5% on Wednesday.

The governor announced 440 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 457,062 .

78 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 349 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 109 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell yet again to 2.40%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 19 deaths Wednesday, 16 of which were newly reported, with three revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,744.

At least 2,010,846 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,588,956 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,651 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

