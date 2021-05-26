Advertisement

Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set

Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.(Bell County Detention Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One firefighter is recovering and a woman is facing charges following a Bell County fire police say was intentionally set.

Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department arrested Chelsei Kuhns Tuesday on a complaint warrant.

Kuhns had a warrant out for her arrest on charges of third-degree arson, second-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal trespass.

Investigators said Kuhns had set fire to a home that she did not own. We’re told Middlesboro Firefighter Jeremy Killion was injured while fighting the fire.

An official with Middlesboro FD told WYMT Killion was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. He is currently recovering at home and is expected to be ok.

Court documents allege Kuhns was illegally staying in the home before the fire started.

