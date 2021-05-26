Feltner earns OVC Freshman of the Year Honors, Preece tabbed All-OVC

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State baseball freshmen Jackson Feltner, and Ryley Preece have been honored with postseason all-conference awards with Feltner earning the program’s first-ever Freshman of the Year award.

The 2021 OVC Baseball ⚾ Freshman of the Year is @MSUEaglesBsball 1B Jackson Feltner (@jacksonfeltner).



He hit .397 with 62 hits, 28 runs, 10 2B, 11 HR, 42 RBI, .673 slugging % and .458 OB% in 42 games.



He also had the longest hitting streak in the OVC this season (26). pic.twitter.com/wlBJnEQDfW — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) May 26, 2021

In addition, the Lawrence County native has tabbed the OVC’s top first baseman. Feltner earned First-Team honors as well as a nod to the All-Freshman Team. Preece was also selected to the All-Freshman Team.

Hailing from nearby Louisa, Ky., Feltner ranks not only as the OVC’s best freshman hitter but second among all true freshmen in Division I with a .397 average heading into the OVC Tournament this week.

After hitting a pair of home runs in Morehead State’s series at Tennessee Tech, Feltner became the fifth freshman in program history to hit double-digit homers in a season. He’s the first to hit 10-plus homers as a freshman since Taylor Davis in 2009 and currently ranks tied for fourth in program history in freshman season homers with 11. Ten of his 11 long balls came versus conference teams.

Also picking up a hit in each game of last weekend’s series at Belmont, Feltner improved his conference-leading hitting and reached base streaks to 26 and 35 games respectively. At 26 games, his hitting streak marks the second-longest hitting streak in program history, behind only Glenn Jones 31 game hitting streak spanning the 1980 and 1981 seasons. Feltner’s 35 games reached base streak ranks seventh-longest in program history. He got at least one hit in every OVC game except one.

He is one of only two OVC players to rank in the top five of the three major slash lines (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage). Feltner owns a .653 slugging number and a .453 on-base percentage. He put together 18 multi-hit efforts and 12 multi-RBI performances.

Preece, another in-state standout from Paintsville, Ky., heads into postseason play with a .324 batting average. He’s slugged five home runs and hit seven doubles while recording 21 RBI.

Preece was named the OVC Player of the Week following an eight-hit weekend in a series win at Austin Peay. Four of his five homers came that weekend alone when he recorded nine RBI. He ranks third on the team with 13 multi-hit games and had seven multi-RBI outings.

Morehead State is the No. 3 seed for the OVC Tournament this week, facing No. 2 Murray State first on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. at the Ballpark at Jackson in Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.