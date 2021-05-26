Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia

Latest News

Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come...
Beloved stuffed animal helps teen get into Princeton
WYMT Partly Cloudy
One more warm day before cold front brings big changes
Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet...
Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air
Texas Roadhouse Concert Series 2021
Kentucky State Fair announces 11-day concert series for 2021
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting