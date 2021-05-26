Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019 as part of an effort to make people’s time on the app less stressful and depressing. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn’t give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts, which didn’t sit well with some users.

Now, after a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts. Instead of a number telling you how many people liked your latest puppy photo, you’ll see “liked by Beyoncé and others” (if Beyoncé and others did, in fact, like your photo).

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts” section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

You can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. You can turn this setting on or off, even after it goes live.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin
FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern...
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’