Eastern Kentucky businesses impacted from extension of Federal unemployment benefits

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky business owners are concerned about the lack of available workers turning out as businesses re-open. Due to the federal assistance program, unemployment benefits are extended until late 2021 in Kentucky.

Signs promoting employment can be seen popping up across Eastern Kentucky.

Jordan Gibson, President and CEO of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, says the lack of workers is due to the extended unemployment benefits.

“So, there’s people that are hiring. There’s people that are growing their business, looking for a brighter future here post-pandemic. Clearly, the unemployment benefits are having an impact.”

Gibson also says the issue goes deeper - stating that it is also about livable wages.

“You know, small businesses, fast food, different kind of things, you know- they’re having to do their wages to compete. That makes sense. But I’m also hearing from businesses that are looking for, you know, $60-$70 thousand a year jobs. I don’t think those are being impacted by unemployment benefits,” said Gibson.

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky will continue in the pandemic unemployment assistance program, saying the extra benefits are bringing an extra $34 million into Kentucky’s economy each week.

“The workforce is coming back, but we’ve got to understand that if we’re roaring back in two months, the entire workforce isn’t gonna come back in that period of time. That’s helping retail, that’s helping restaurants, the number one place it’s spent are groceries. All places that were got hard during this pandemic. And we should make sure that we don’t make a rash action that’s preventing their full recovery,” said Gov. Beshear.

Governor Beshear does say he is considering pulling out of the program before the Federal deadline, but that the decision is not about serving party lines.

“We have to thread the needle with some of these extended payments that we have,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear says he believes Kentucky will not only see a resurgence in its workforce but in its industry - he added that the state is prepared to take on the growth.

