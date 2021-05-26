Cycling making comeback in Eastern Kentucky following pandemic

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One business in Prestonsburg has been the heart of Eastern Kentucky cycling for years and, following fewer COVID restrictions and warmer weather, has seen an influx of events, new cyclists, tourists, and additions dedicated to cyclists by local towns.

“Just before the pandemic, cycling was starting to take off,” said Pro Fitness Multisports owner Ron Fields. “When the pandemic hit, it went crazy. People had nothing to do.”

Due to the pandemic many local shops, including Pro Fitness Multisports, were forced to shut down for nearly a year and also caused planned cycling events to be canceled.

“We spent a year in hibernation,” said Fields. “Nobody could ride together. Even though we were outside, we didn’t have any group rides and everyone was on their own.”

Now, over a year into the pandemic and nearing the end, cycling has made a comeback in Eastern Kentucky and has grown to be the strongest it has ever been. With three planned rides in Pikeville alone and cycling groups popping up across the region, the post-pandemic cycling kick is in full swing.

“What’s changed the most is the availability of rides here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Fields. “It’s taken us years to build up these rides whether it be on the road or off-road.”

Seeing the influx of riders and cycling events, local towns have started to place bike stations and shelters around the area for quick repairs or simply a place to rest.

“It’s something that the city commission, as well as locals, have been working on for a few years,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers. “To see it come to fruition after the year we’ve had is just wonderful.”

With warmer weather here to stay, officials, as well as local cyclists, are worried about being on regional roadways.

“It’s very nerve-racking to be on the road with cars,” said local cyclist Chantella Blackburn. “We have no other place to ride and we have just as much of a right to be on the roadways as motorists. We have families that we’d like to go home to and we don’t want to get hurt. Just stay patient with us.”

To learn more about local rides and cycling events, contact Pro Fitness Multisports at (606) 886-8604 or visit its Facebook page.

